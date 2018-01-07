Small electrical fire temporarily displaces Chattanooga family - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Small electrical fire temporarily displaces Chattanooga family

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga family is unable to stay in their home due to a small electrical fire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to 3825 Mark Twain Circle at 10:45 am Sunday morning. 

The fire was contained to an electrical meter on the outside of the home. The damage to the family of four's house was minimal.

The American Red Cross is helping provide temporary housing for the family. 

