Miss America raises maximum age of competitors to 25

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

A Russian man who was shot and killed in drive-by in Pittsburgh street last month donated his organs _ and the Army National Guard veteran who received his kidney has given an emotional thank-you to the man's widow.

Wife of Russian man slain in US meets vet who got his kidney

Authorities say a Florida methamphetamine user called 911 on New Year's Eve to report himself driving drunk.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The Miss America organization is raising the maximum age of contestants from 24 to 25.

A spokeswoman told The Press of Atlantic City that the change takes effect with this year's contests. It's the first change to pageant rules since former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson became chairwoman of the organization's board of directors.

Spokeswoman Chelsea Mineur said Miss America officials drafted the new rule. It's meant to allow more young women pursuing advanced degrees to benefit from the program.

Carlson was named chairwoman on New Year's Day. That came less than two weeks after leaked emails surfaced showing CEO Sam Haskell and others disparaging the appearance and intellect of former Miss Americas.

Haskell resigned Dec. 23. Most of the previous board members also have resigned.

