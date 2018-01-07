Early Sunday morning shooting leads to arrest of victim's wife - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early Sunday morning shooting leads to arrest of victim's wife

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a local hospital Sunday morning where a person showed up with a gunshot wound. 

The call of a person shot came in shortly after 2:30 am.

The victim, 58-year-old John Franklin, told officers that he and his wife were arguing before his wife, 50-year-old Jennifer Franklin, shot him.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of King Arthur Road.

John Franklin arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Jennifer Franklin is currently in the Hamilton County Jail.  She faces a charge of aggravated assault (domestic).

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call the CPD at (423) 698-2525.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.