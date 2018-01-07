One last cold day ahead; possible freezing rain Monday morning

We have the last frigid morning, for a few days at least! We're waking up to temperatures in the middle teens again. The air is fairly stagnant this morning, so wind chill values should stay above 10 for many in the Valley. Higher elevations could see a wind chill this morning of 5-10 through 9:00am. Clouds will be on the increase today, and the 40s are certainly welcomed.

The breeze will likely pick up this evening ahead of the next low-pressure system to bring a light freezing rain chance by Monday morning. The newest timing for freezing rain is 2:00am-8:00am on Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 1:00am Monday for counties along and west of I-75 including Hamilton and will expire at 10:00am.

As of now, the advisory is expected to continue for higher elevations of Grundy, Marion, Sequatchie, and Bledsoe until 1:00pm Monday. Ice accumulations will be lighter east of I-75 where 0.01" to 0.03" is possible. Those west of I-75, where precipitation begins sooner, ice accumulations of 0.03" to 0.10" is possible. Due to the onset of this system, hazardous travel conditions are expected on Monday morning, especially west of I-75. Mid-morning temperatures will rise Monday and changing precipitation to rain, bringing rainfall amounts of 0.20" to 0.40".

Temperatures Monday night are expected to stay above freezing, and therefore refreezing of roads is not expected at this time.

A nice balmy pattern arrives Tuesday and stays with us through Friday. More clouds and drizzle chances are with us, bringing the best rain chance again by the end of the week on Friday. It looks to turn colder again by next Saturday though, which means we may have the potential for winter weather again next weekend.

SUNDAY