One Powerball Jackpot Winner In New Hampshire

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore