House fire victims help each other in Hamilton County

A Hamilton County family's home went up in flames, but they decided to give their last $100 to another family who recently lost their son to a fire.

The nine-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday. Three other family members barely made it out of the burning home.

Just a few days after Christmas, a Hixson family's home caught fire early Friday morning.

“I was so scared,” said Nevaeh Miles, Hixson house fire victim.

This family understands what it's like to have their home destroyed because of a fire.

In a more recent house fire in Ooltewah, the Dickerson family lost their nine-year-old son, Jamie.

While the Miles family knows money won’t bring Jamie back, they are donating $100 to help his family.

“If my mom would've lost one of us or I would've lost one of my moms and then I wouldn't be able to leave and they wouldn't be able to live without each other,” said Nevaeh Miles, Hixson house fire victim.

Many of Jamie’s friends went to see the Dickerson family and his classmates plans on doing something special in his honor.

Jamie’s sister, Suzie, said he was an amazing brother.

“If I was lonely he kept me company,” said Suzie Dickerson, Jamie’s sister.

After the fire, the Dickerson family was left with nothing, but his mother, Dawn, found an item of Jamie’s that she said will help her through the pain.

“His favorite toy that he had it was in the van so I'm just going to keep that and keep it with me forever as well as a way to remember him,” said Dawn Dickerson, Jamie’s Mother.

While the living arrangements are still uncertain for the Miles family, the Dickerson’s have a temporary place to live.

“No need to dwell on it and we don't want to look back we can't look back because my son is there and it's really hard to go back there,” said Jimmy Dickerson, Jamie’s Father.

A relative of the Dickerson’s says this kind donation from the Miles family shows the type of community here in Hamilton County.

“Just having the support of people that have gone through and know what they're going through is pretty special,” said Brandi Freeman, Jamie’s Aunt.

Funeral For Jamie Dickerson:

2pm at Silverdale Baptist Church

A gofundme page has been sent up for the Miles family.