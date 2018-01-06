Police chase ends with two arrested

A police chase that spanned across state lines ended with two people arrested.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a deputy noticed a car driving erratically and swerving across the middle lane on Suck Creek around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off. The chase took deputies across state lines into Georgia.

Officials said the suspect's vehicle got off I-75 at the Cloud Springs Road exit where they said it hit a patrol cruiser near Lake View Drive.

Deputies forced the car off the road causing it to hit a ditch, flip, and catch fire. The driver and passenger were taken out of the car without any injuries.

Deputies arrested Joshua Merciers and Jamie Swafford. Investigators said both had outstanding warrants and will face additional charges in Georgia and Tennessee.