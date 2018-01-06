Early Deficit Dooms Mocs in Loss to ETSU

CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com)---Nat Dixon and Joshua Phillips combined for 37 points as the Chattanooga Mocs dropped an 85-66 tally to ETSU in Southern Conference play. Dixon’s 20 and Phillips’ 17 are both career highs for the forwards.

Makinde London added 10 points and five rebounds playing just 17 minutes due to foul trouble. Peter Jurkin led the Bucs with 15 points and 11 boards, while Mladen Armus came off the bench for 14.

The Mocs dug a deep hole early. ETSU took its largest lead at 24 points, 67-43, with 10:44 to play on Devontavious Payne’s 3pt. The Mocs responded.

Threes from Dixon book-ended a layup by Phillips, assisted by Dixon, to cut the margin to 16, 67-51, at 8:48. Two free throws from Jurkin stopped the spurt and a stretch of three straight defensive stops. The Bucs settled in from there to claim the win.

"They were physical, we were physical,” Coach Lamont Paris summed up after the game. “We got the ball inside and drew some fouls. On the perimeter, I felt like their pressure made us make some bad decisions. You can't turn the ball over like that against any team.

“I thought the pressure was part of that. Guys weren't reading and reacting to the defense and that's something we always talk about at practice. We've showed signs that we can do that, and we have done that before. We need constant refreshing on what we're looking for and how to get it there. "

Jonathan Bryant II made his best contribution to date for the Mocs. The true freshman had five points and a season-high six rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench. Desonta Bradford (13) and Payne (12) also scored in double figures for the Bucs.

The Bucs got off to a strong start making 10 of the first 13 shots building a 27-8 advantage on a dunk by Jermaine Long. The lead was whittled to 15, 39-24, on a strong take to the rim by David Jean-Baptiste. ETSU went on a 9-1 run from there before Rodney Chatman sliced through the defense for a layup with seven seconds remaining for the 48-27 halftime score.

ON THE RECORD

Chattanooga: 6-10, 0-3 in the SoCon – ETSU: 12-4, 3-0.

THE SERIES

Meeting: 83rd

Overall: 47-36

In Chattanooga: 24-10

SoCon Regular Season: 34-21

Last 10: 6-4

3 NOTES TO KNOW

View complete notes package from tonight at the notes link above. Three to know…

First career 20-point game for Nat Dixon…scored in double figures in six straight…16.2 average over that span.

UTC is 32 of110 (29.1%) from 3pt range over the last four games.

Rodney Chatman has a 2.6 (34/13) assist-to-turnover ratio over the last seven games…it was 1.03 (30/29) over the first 10 contests.

QUOTABLE

Access thoughts on tonight's game at the quotes link above.

"They didn't really do anything we didn't think they would do. They are a great team and are well coached. We got away from our principles early. I think the speed of the game early got to us a bit. We had to settle in a little bit, but against a team like that it's really hard to come back when you get down that big." – Junior Nat Dixon.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Check out the full box score at the link above. Here are three notable numbers…

Five defensive rebounds for league leader Makinde London before fouling out after just 17 minutes played.

17 points for Joshua Phillips gives him 80 through eight games played this season…scored 83 in his three years at Middle Tennessee.

-12 rebound margin tonight…-53 over last six games (-8.8/contest).

SOCON SCOREBOARD

UNCG 63, at VMI 61

at Furman 74, Mercer 71

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Samford, 8 p.m.

COMING UP

The final of the three-game homestand is Wednesday as Furman comes to town. Game time is 7 p.m., on ESPN3.