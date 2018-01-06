Derek Dooley leaves Dallas Cowboys to join Missouri staff

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Authorities say a Florida methamphetamine user called 911 on New Year's Eve to report himself driving drunk.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

Decision on marijuana crackdown will rest with prosecutors in pot-friendly states.

A look at the federal prosecutors who will decide whether to crack down on marijuana.

A look at prosecutors who will decide on marijuana crackdown

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child, but they've been in a legal fight for years to keep it _ and now they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court.

Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Derek Dooley joined Missouri coach Barry Odom's staff Friday as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Dooley replaces Josh Heupel, who left last month to become Central Florida's head coach.

Dooley, the 49-year-old son of former Georgia coaching great Vince Dooley, spent the past five seasons with the Cowboys after going 15-21 in three seasons as Tennessee's head coach. He was 17-20 as head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.

"I am excited to be a Mizzou Tiger and look forward to helping Coach Odom carry out his vision for the program," Dooley said in a school release. "I am grateful for this opportunity, and am ready to get to Columbia and go to work."

Dooley served on Nick Saban's staffs with LSU and the Miami Dolphins.

Dooley played at Virginia, earned a law degree from the University of Georgia in 1994. He practiced law at a private firm in Atlanta for two years before getting into coaching.

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

