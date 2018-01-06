UPDATE: CPD Bomb Squad blows up suspicious package - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: CPD Bomb Squad blows up suspicious package

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The item was identified as a homemade firework, according to the CPD. 

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department's Bomb Squad was called to 421 W 25th Street to investigate a suspicious package Saturday morning.

The bomb squad blew up the item as a precaution.

It is unclear at this time what was in the package, but according to the bomb squad, the item was not a threat.

