Ooltewah rape investigation: Judge: School board lawyers must turn over communications

Civil attorneys for the Ooltewah High School assault victims will soon get a deeper look into the Hamilton County Board of Education's thought process during the 2016 investigation into the school's sexual harassment culture.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Christopher Steger ruled Friday that school district attorneys must turn over the roughly 130 communications as soon as possible that involved lawyer Courtney Bullard as she worked on a public report detailing the hazing culture at Ooltewah's basketball program.