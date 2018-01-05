Signal Mountain man charged with attempted murder for shooting cousin

A Signal Mountain man was shot during an altercation with his cousin Friday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Timberlinks Drive around 4:15 p.m.

The police report says the victim was sitting on his front porch when his cousin, who lives next door, walked up and pointed a gun at his face.

When the victim grabbed the gun and tried to push it away from his face it fired, hitting him on the hand.

The victim told police his cousin, 35-year-old Nathan Davis, started yelling that the victim was "by his house, messing with him," the report says.

Police went to Davis' home where they found him on his bed with the handgun the victim described to police.

Davis told police he thought the victim had been outside of his home "messing with him" and that "he should not have done what he did."

Davis also admitted to going over to the victim's house but wouldn't say anything else.

Davis is charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.

He remains in the Hamilton County jail under a $100,000 bond.

Davis is scheduled for court on January 11.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.