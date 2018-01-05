SEARCH FOR MISSING ANGLER CONTINUES ON LAKE OKEECHOBEE

LAKE OKEECHOBEE, Fla - FLW confirmed Thursday night that a boat with two anglers that was competing in the Costa FLW Series event on Lake Okeechobee did not check in at the designated weigh-in location Thursday at C. Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee, Florida.

The boater Bill Kisiah has been located alive. The search is continuing for co-angler Nik Kayler.

In order to concentrate all efforts on the ongoing search for co-angler Nik Kayler, FLW officials have decided to cancel the remaining competition day at the Costa FLW Series tournament on Lake Okeechobee.

At this time, air search and recovery operations are still being conducted under the guidance of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local authorities. FLW is assisting the search operations.

FLW will release further information as soon as it becomes available. Updated information will also be posted on the FLW website