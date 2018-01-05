UPDATE: Water main break on Lee Highway near Tyner Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Water main break on Lee Highway near Tyner Road

Channel 3 has learned of a water main break on Lee Highway Friday night.

This break happened in the 7400 block near Tyner Road.

Tennessee American Water crews are working to fix the break and hope to have repairs finished by 11:00 p.m.

A TAW spokesperson says the break is not expected to affect any customers.

Police dispatch does not know if the break has affected traffic in any way.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

