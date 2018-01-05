UPDATE: Water main break on Lee Highway near Tyner Road

Channel 3 has learned of a water main break on Lee Highway Friday night.

This break happened in the 7400 block near Tyner Road.

NOW: @tnamwater crews working to fix a water main break on Lee Hey. They’ve fixed a bigger one but are now working to fix a smaller one @WRCB pic.twitter.com/ZPPRIWOEvE — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) January 5, 2018

Tennessee American Water crews are working to fix the break and hope to have repairs finished by 11:00 p.m.

A TAW spokesperson says the break is not expected to affect any customers.

@tnamwater workers say this isn’t the first repair they’ve made today. They say they’re staying mentally tough to bear the cold @WRCB — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) January 5, 2018

Police dispatch does not know if the break has affected traffic in any way.

The Sunoco lot has several ice patches from the spilling water. An employee says the ice & blocked road is hurting business on their busiest day @WRCB pic.twitter.com/fmyHjLov2b — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) January 5, 2018

