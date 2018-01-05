Sen. Corker, Rep. Fleischmann will join President Trump in Nashville on Monday

President Trump will visit Nashville to speak at a convention on Monday.

Several Republican lawmakers from Tennessee plan to join him, including U.S Senator Bob Corker and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

Both Corker and Fleischmann confirm, they will take Air Force One to Nashville.

Air Force One is expected to land just after 2 p.m. at the Berry Field Air National Guard Base at Nashville National Airport.

President Trump will then head to Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 99th Annual Convention.

“We’re going to be looking at a farm bill in Congress. It’s up for renewal this year, every five years. It’s a big bill so I think he just wants to make a strong commitment to agriculture and our friends in our farm states to let them know that he’s for them,” said Rep. Fleischmann.

After visiting Nashville, President Trump plans to travel to Atlanta where he’ll attend the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama.

