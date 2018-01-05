McCaysville water customers issued boil water notice - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McCaysville water customers issued boil water notice

By WRCB Staff
McCaysville, GA (WRCB) -

Residents who use the McCaysville Water System have been issued a boil water notice Friday.

The order comes after severe cold temperatures froze pipes used in the water system. The low water tanks levels contributed to the problem.

Customers with questions can call the McCaysville Water Department at 706-492-3779.

