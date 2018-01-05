UPDATE: Crews battle house fire on Hurricane Creek Road

UPDATE: Firefighters battled two major fires Friday morning in the East Brainerd area.

The first was in the Legends subdivision , off Igou Gap Road.

The second, just a few miles away, was in the Hurricane Creek neighborhood off East Brainerd Road.

Crews say everyone got out except for some pets.

Firefighters had some water supply issues. A nearby hydrant wasn't working very well and below freezing temps are to blame for a frozen water pump.

Crews say they call a second alarm when there are extra challenges. Both fires today had second alarms called due to the size of the fire and the cold temperatures.

The cause is not yet known.

The fire left a mom, dad and their four children homeless. To help the family, the Forgotten Child Fund brought the family a supply of clothes, winter apparel (coats, gloves, scarfs and toboggans), gift cards and two large boxes of toys to replace the toys the children lost in the fire. They will also be receiving bicycles.



(Photo by Operations Chief Rick Boatwright with the Chattanooga Fire Department)

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Hurricane Creek Road near East Brainerd. Smoke and flames can be seen coming out of the home. Chattanooga police and EMS are responding as well.

No word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire.