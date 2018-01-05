Aldi holds job fair for Chattanooga-area stores

Aldi is hosting a hiring event in Chattanooga on January 6.

The job fair is from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It is at the Hilton Garden Inn at 4243 Shallowford Village Drive.

The company is hiring store associate and shift manager positions. The stores hiring include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Hixson and Ooltewah, along with Dalton and Fort Oglethorpe.

Job Requirements:

• Must be 18 years or older to apply

• High school diploma or GED preferred

• Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday

• Retail experience preferred

• Drug screening and background check

• Ability to lift 45 pounds