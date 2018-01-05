UPDATE: Morning house fire leaves East Brainerd home in shambles

UPDATE: An automatic fire alarm triggered early Friday morning alerted an East Brainerd family to a fire in their home.

The first firefighters that arrived at the home on Magnolia Lake Drive reported no fire showing, but checked with the homeowner to get access to the house and discovered smoke, confirming a working fire, according to Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner.

CFD Battalion Chief Brandon Schroyer said the fire was hidden in the home's floor and was difficult to access.

When the flames began to spread into the walls, Chief Schroyer called for additional fire companies to assist those on the scene who were fighting the fire in 15-degree temperatures.

Despite the efforts from the firefighters, the fire spread up into the attic and went across the top of the large, two-story house. Firefighters who arrived and first fought the blaze worked in the frigid weather until their shift ended at 7:00 am. They were replaced by another shift of firefighters, who resumed the firefighting operation for several more hours.

The house was considered a total loss.

With sub-freezing temperatures, water runoff from the firefighting operation froze on the ground, pavement and fire equipment. One firefighter was injured when she slipped on the ice and hit her head. She was transported to a local hospital for observation, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The couple who owned it said they were planning on selling the house next week.

A track hoe with the city's Public Works Department was called in to raze the structure, making it easier for firefighters to put out hot spots, and also to remove potential hazards to the public, such as unsupported brick walls.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While firefighters were still working to put out hot spots on this fire, t he department received second alarm at 10:48am of a structure fire on Hurricane Creek Road.

Some of the fire crews packed their gear and headed for that fire, which turned into a 2-alarm blaze.

Fortunately, no one was injured in that fire.