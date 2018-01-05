Morning house fire damages East Brainerd home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Morning house fire damages East Brainerd home

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a fire on Magnolia Lake Drive in the Legends subdivision off Igou Gap Road early Friday morning. 

The fire started around 2:30am.

The extent of the damage is not known at this time, but no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

