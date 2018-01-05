Cold through Saturday then big changes.

Good Friday! It is a cold end to the week with temps in the teens this morning and highs only reaching the low 30s this afternoon under sunny skies. You will have another opportunity to worry about your plumbing Saturday as temps drop into the teens again Saturday morning, and the high only makes it to 35.

Sunday will start just as cold with a low in Chattanooga of 18 in the morning. Ahead of a front, however, we will have south winds bringing in warmer and more moist air. Highs will reach the low 40s and clouds will increase through the day.

Monday will start a bit warmer in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will have a light wintry mix falling during the morning that could cause travel problems for the Monday morning commute in the form of patchy areas of ice. As we progress through the morning, however, it will all change over to rain showers that will last on and off through the afternoon. Highs Monday will reach the low to mid 40s.

The rest of the week will sport a warming trend that will see us getting into the mid 50s by late in the week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

FRIDAY: