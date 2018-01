A Chattanooga police officer has been involved in a crash Thursday evening.

It happened in the 400 block of Greenway View Drive around 7:00 p.m.

CPD spokeswoman Elisa Myzal tells Channel 3, the officer was responding to an emergency when he hit a curb with a his tire, causing the patrol car to run off the road and hit a tree.

The officer's injuries are not life-threatening.

No names have been released.

