FLW OPENS 2018 FANTASY FISHING REGISTRATION

MINNEAPOLIS – Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) announced today that registration for the 2018 FLW Fantasy Fishing season is now open. FLW Fantasy Fishing is free to play and will coincide with the seven regular-season FLW Tour events, along with the Forrest Wood Cup post-season championship. Players in 2018 will again be competing for top prizes including cash awards, FLW apparel and tackle.

Prior to each FLW Tour event, players will visit FLWFishing.com and select a roster of eight pro anglers that they think will finish highest in the upcoming tournament. Fifty prizes will be awarded to players at each event, including a $5,000 top prize winner. At the end of the season, 10 cash prizes, along with a $10,000 grand prize, will be presented to teams that accumulated the most overall points throughout the season.

The first tournament of the 2018 FLW Fantasy Fishing season will kick off Jan. 25 in conjunction with the FLW Tour event on Lake Okeechobee presented by Evinrude in Clewiston, Florida. The fantasy fishing season will culminate Aug. 10-12 with the most prestigious championship in professional bass fishing, the Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Ouachita in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Back for 2018, players will be afforded a $200 salary cap to assemble their team of eight anglers. Pro anglers will be assigned cash values, encouraging players to carefully plan for the best possible team.

Players looking to one-up the competition are also encouraged to become an FLW member and gain access to Member’s Advantagetools before selecting anglers. Valuable insight including angler profiles, lake reports, pundit picks, fantasy trends and real-time scoring are all tools offered only to FLW members.

To learn more about FLW Fantasy Fishing, become an FLW member, or to register and select your roster, please visit FLWFishing.com.