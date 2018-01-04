Murray County man charged with animal cruelty - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murray County man charged with animal cruelty

MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Murray County woman noticed her neighbor's dogs weren't being fed while on a chain and turned him over to police. 

The Sheriff's Office says Keithon Kilgore kept both of his dogs outside in the cold. 

A deputy responded to the home and the dogs were given food, which they ate very quickly. 

When that deputy confronted Kilgore about not feeding his dogs, Kilgore said the dogs wouldn't eat when he gave them food. 

He's charged with two counts of animal cruelty and his dogs were taken.

