Murray County man charged with animal cruelty

People should stay away from romaine lettuce until U.S. and Canadian health officials get to the bottom of an outbreak of E. coli infections, Consumer Reports says.More
The nation is still waiting to find out who the next big Powerball jackpot winner will be.More
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.More
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
The fire destroyed the family's home on Shady Oak Drive and claimed the life of nine-year-old Jamie Dickerson.More
The officer's injuries are not life-threatening.More
Lorenzo Diontray Howard, 27, last heard from on December 26, 2017 and family members haven't heard from him since.More
The Sheriff's Office says Keithon Kilgore kept both of his dogs outside in the cold.More
The repairs, detailed in company documents posted by U.S. safety regulators in December, come 10 months after the company said it would only install a coolant level sensor "with supporting hardware and software."More
