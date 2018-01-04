HCSO's 12 Most Wanted suspect arrested for sex offender registry - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO's 12 Most Wanted suspect arrested for sex offender registry violation

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A suspect on the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's 12 Most Wanted list was arrested on Thursday.

According the Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Richard Byronn Taylor was arrested on the following charges: violation of probation (failure to appear), violation of probation (driving on suspended license), suspended license (nonresident), failure to appear, and violation of sex offender registration.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on January 9.

If you have any information about a 12 Most Wanted suspect, call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at (423) 209-7140 or click here to submit a tip online.

