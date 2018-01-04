Mocs' Nat Dixon thriving in new role

Nat Dixon from one year ago, is not the same Nat Dixon you see now.

The junior from Panama City, Florida started in only one game last season, averaging one bucket per contest. But this year, Dixon leads the Southern Conference in minutes played for UTC, averaging 34.5 minutes per game, which is more than twice his workload from last year.

"Coming in I knew we had a lot of guys leaving" says Dixon. "I didn't know what my role was going to end up being, but it didn't really matter. I just want to win. So anyway I can help with that."

Last season, Dixon was relied on for his defense, but this year he's improved his shooting game immensely, averaging the second most points on the team. And all because of one key difference.

"Just my confidence. I feel like I could have done some of the things I did this year last year definitely. I just feel that wasn't my place because we had a lot of guys that could score the ball. So I feel like I was brought in to play defense and they told me that. So going into this year I'm just being a little more offensive minded, you know looking for my shot a little bit more."

"He's played a ton of minutes for us" says UTC head coach Lamont Paris. "He's defended their best offense weapon for us on multiple occasions. So his role is constantly developing and improving and it's been fun to watch."

The Mocs are 6-8 overall, but with conference play just now starting up, they are optimistic about the future.

"We knew there would be a lot of bumps and bruises along the way" says Dixon. "But we're still just in the second game of SoCon play so they're plenty of time left. We just have to keep playing hard."

The Mocs tipoff against Western Carolina Thursday right after the UTC Women's game against UNCG.