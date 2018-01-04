East Ridge police searching for missing man - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge police searching for missing man

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Lorenzo Diontray Howard Lorenzo Diontray Howard
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

East Ridge police are asking for the public assistance in finding a missing man.

Lorenzo Diontray Howard, 27, last heard from on December 26, 2017 and family members haven't heard from him since that date.

Howard lives in the Gleason Drive area of East Ridge. He has no vehicle and police say Gleason has been known to walk down Germantown Road to Brainerd Road. 

He frequents the downtown Chattanooga library and the Dollar Tree at Germantown and Brainerd Road. 

Police describe Howard as: 

  • 27 years old
  • 5'6" tall
  • 128 pounds
  • Short black hair
  • Brown eyes 
  • Top teeth in poor condition

Anyone having information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Ridge Tennessee Police Department at 423-622-1725.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.