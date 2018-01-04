East Ridge police searching for missing man

East Ridge police are asking for the public assistance in finding a missing man.

Lorenzo Diontray Howard, 27, last heard from on December 26, 2017 and family members haven't heard from him since that date.

Howard lives in the Gleason Drive area of East Ridge. He has no vehicle and police say Gleason has been known to walk down Germantown Road to Brainerd Road.

He frequents the downtown Chattanooga library and the Dollar Tree at Germantown and Brainerd Road.

Police describe Howard as:

27 years old

5'6" tall

128 pounds

Short black hair

Brown eyes

Top teeth in poor condition

Anyone having information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Ridge Tennessee Police Department at 423-622-1725.