Garage fire in Brainerd quickly extinguished - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Garage fire in Brainerd quickly extinguished

Posted: Updated:

A garage fire Thursday morning nearly spread to the adjoining house in Brainerd.

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 1000 block of Talley Road. A person saw flames next to his neighbor's garage and called 911. 

Chattanooga Fire Department Lt. Sparks said a trash can located next to the garage was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to an exterior wall of the garage. 

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in roughly five minutes. No one was injured.

The dollar loss was estimated at roughly $3,000, but it could have been much worse since the garage is attached to the house. 

The cause of the fire is accidental, according to CFD spokesman Bruce Garner. 

Firefighters were told that the home's occupant emptied the ashes from his fireplace into the garbage can, thinking they had cooled off. He was wrong.  

To properly dispose of ashes or coals we recommend the following:

  • If possible, allow ashes and coals to cool in the area where you had the fire for several days. The fireplace or grill is designed to contain their heat safely.
  • When it's time to dispose of the ashes, transfer them to a metal container and wet them down.
  • Keep the container outside your home and away from any combustibles until the refuse is hauled away.
  • DO NOT use galvanized containers as hot coals on the galvanized metal will release noxious fumes.
  • DO NOT place other combustibles in the container.
  • DO NOT use a combustible container
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.