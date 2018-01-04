Garage fire in Brainerd quickly extinguished

A garage fire Thursday morning nearly spread to the adjoining house in Brainerd.

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 1000 block of Talley Road. A person saw flames next to his neighbor's garage and called 911.

Chattanooga Fire Department Lt. Sparks said a trash can located next to the garage was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to an exterior wall of the garage.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in roughly five minutes. No one was injured.

The dollar loss was estimated at roughly $3,000, but it could have been much worse since the garage is attached to the house.

The cause of the fire is accidental, according to CFD spokesman Bruce Garner.

Firefighters were told that the home's occupant emptied the ashes from his fireplace into the garbage can, thinking they had cooled off. He was wrong.

To properly dispose of ashes or coals we recommend the following: