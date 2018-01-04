Cleveland mayor Rowland steps aside - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland mayor Rowland steps aside

Posted: Updated:
Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland (left) and TN Rep. Kevin Brooks (R-Cleveland) Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland (left) and TN Rep. Kevin Brooks (R-Cleveland)
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland’s Mayor Tom Rowland will not seek re-election and current state representative Kevin Brooks (R-Cleveland) will run for mayor at the end of Rowland’s term.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference Thursday morning.

Brooks has served as Tennessee’s 24th district representative for the last 12 years.

Rowland served in local politics for several years.

He has been Cleveland’s mayor since 1991 and is the longest-serving mayor in the city's history.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.