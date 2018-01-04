Cleveland mayor Rowland steps aside

Cleveland’s Mayor Tom Rowland will not seek re-election and current state representative Kevin Brooks (R-Cleveland) will run for mayor at the end of Rowland’s term.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference Thursday morning.

Brooks has served as Tennessee’s 24th district representative for the last 12 years.

Rowland served in local politics for several years.

He has been Cleveland’s mayor since 1991 and is the longest-serving mayor in the city's history.