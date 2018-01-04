Chattanooga flight to New York canceled due to northeastern storm

Severe weather in the northeast has forced the flight from Chattanooga to New York/Newark today to be canceled.

According to Chattanooga Airport spokesman Albert Waterhouse, the flight "is the only interruption we are experiencing so far."

That flight, United flight #4115, was scheduled for a 11:26 am departure Thursday morning. Another United flight, #4171, scheduled for a 6:00am departure, was also canceled.

Travelers should check their flights and connections because of the expanding effects of the massive storms raking the eastern United States.