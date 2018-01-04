Sanda Hosiery Mills nominated for National Register Of Historic Places

Sanda Hosiery Mills in Cleveland is one of the places included when the Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in Nashville.

The Board will vote on a total of eight nominations, the other nominations are as follows:

• Travellers Rest, Nashville, Davidson County;

• Bethel Methodist Church, Morristown, Hamblen County;

• Oaklawn Garden, Germantown, Shelby County;

• Sterick North Garage and Hotel, Memphis, Shelby County;

• Bozo’s Hot Pit Bar-B-Q, Mason, Tipton County;

• Wassom Farm, Telford, Washington County; and

• Franklin Historic District, Franklin, Williamson County.