3 cars on Amtrak train with 311 passengers derail, none hurt - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 cars on Amtrak train with 311 passengers derail, none hurt

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - An Amtrak spokesman says three cars on a passenger train have derailed in Savannah, Georgia, but there were no injuries reported among the crew and 311 passengers aboard.
    
Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says the Silver Meteor train No. 98 traveling from Miami to New York was backing slowly into the station about 10 p.m. Wednesday when two sleeper cars and a baggage car derailed. An emailed statement from Abrams early Thursday said the derailed cars remained fully upright and that the train was expected to continue its journey north.
    
Abrams says some of the sleeping car passengers were being put on a different train to continue their travel.
    
The statement didn't say what caused the derailment in Savannah, where a rare snow slickened the coastal city Wednesday, hampering road travel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.