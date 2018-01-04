It's a good week to dine out in the Tennessee Valley

It looks like a great week to visit your favorite restaurant in town and celebrate the new year.

This week Hamilton County Health Department inspectors visited early twenty restaurants, with three of them earning perfect scores of 100.

One notable exception was the Beast and Barrel at 16 Frazier Avenue which earned an 80, with reasons including cutting board in poor repair, outsides of several food containers dirty, single service items in box on floor, open drink stored next to clean plates, container holding clean utensils was dirty.

Other Hamilton County restaurants:

93 Uncle Larry's Hot Fish 4767 Highway 58

93 New China Buffet and Grill 531 Signal Mountain Road

94 Waffle House 4343 Highway 58

95 Downtown Donut Cafe 611 Chestnut Street

96 Burger King 4827 Hixson Pike

97 Juice Bar 502 N. Market Street

97 River Street Deli 151 River Street

97 Soho Hibachi 5570 Highway 153

98 Champy's 526 MLK Blvd.

98 Rain Thai Bistro 6933 Lee Highway

98 Rodizio 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

99 Easy Bistro 203 Broad Street

99 Ankar's Hoagies 4767 Highway 58

99 La Cabriole 1341 Burgess Road

99 Cafe on the Corner 326 Scenic Highway

100 Shogun 1206 Gunbarrel Road

100 Rita's Italian Ice 100 Market Street

100 BBQ Raye Ink 1119 Richard Avenue

Hamilton County hotels

94 DoubleTree Hotel 907 Chestnut Street

97 Chattanooga Marriott 2 Carter Plaza

Catoosa County

93 Cook Out, Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

95 Fernando’s, 118 Remco Shops Ln, Ringgold

96 Guthrie’s Restaurant, 67 Poplar Springs Rd., Ringgold

96 Home Plate Inc., 7807 Nashville St., Ringgold

96 Roller Coaster Skateworld, 2076 Lafayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade

96 Wildwood Lifestyle Center & Hospital, 435 Lifestyle Ln P.O. Box 129, Wildwood

94 Wildwood Lifestyle Center Dorm Cafeteria, 435 Lifestyle Ln P.O. Box 129, Wildwood

Murray

100 Bagley Middle School, 4600 Highway 225, N Chatsworth

100 Coker Elementary, 1733 Leonard Bridge Rd, Chatsworth

92 Fiesta Mexicana, 1422 Green Rd., Chatsworth

100 Murray Co. High School, 1001 Green Rd., Chatsworth

100 Pleasant Valley Innovative, 273 Harris St., Chatsworth

100 Springplace Elementary School, 2795 Leonard Bridge Rd., Chatsworth

Walker

92 Hardee’s, 12876 N HWY 27, Chickamauga

87 NHC Healthcare Rossville, 1425 McFarland Ave., Rossville

82 Snack Shack, 923 Schmitt Rd., Rossville

Sonic Drive In Lafayette, 313 N Main St., Lafayette

Whitfield