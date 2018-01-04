It's a good week to dine out in the Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

It's a good week to dine out in the Tennessee Valley

By WRCB Staff

It looks like a great week to visit your favorite restaurant in town and celebrate the new year.

This week Hamilton County Health Department inspectors visited early twenty restaurants, with three of them earning perfect scores of 100.

One notable exception was the Beast and Barrel at 16 Frazier Avenue which earned an 80, with reasons including cutting board in poor repair, outsides of several food containers dirty, single service items in box on floor, open drink stored next to clean plates, container holding clean utensils was dirty.

Other Hamilton County restaurants:

  • 93 Uncle Larry's Hot Fish 4767 Highway 58
  • 93 New China Buffet and Grill 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 94 Waffle House 4343 Highway 58
  • 95 Downtown Donut Cafe 611 Chestnut Street
  • 96 Burger King 4827 Hixson Pike
  • 97 Juice Bar 502 N. Market Street
  • 97 River Street Deli 151 River Street
  • 97 Soho Hibachi 5570 Highway 153
  • 98 Champy's 526 MLK Blvd.
  • 98 Rain Thai Bistro 6933 Lee Highway
  • 98 Rodizio 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 99 Easy Bistro 203 Broad Street
  • 99 Ankar's Hoagies 4767 Highway 58
  • 99 La Cabriole 1341 Burgess Road
  • 99 Cafe on the Corner 326 Scenic Highway
  • 100 Shogun 1206 Gunbarrel Road
  • 100 Rita's Italian Ice 100 Market Street
  • 100 BBQ Raye Ink 1119 Richard Avenue

Hamilton County hotels

  • 94 DoubleTree Hotel 907 Chestnut Street
  • 97 Chattanooga Marriott 2 Carter Plaza

Catoosa County

  • 93 Cook Out, Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 95 Fernando’s, 118 Remco Shops Ln, Ringgold
  • 96 Guthrie’s Restaurant, 67 Poplar Springs Rd., Ringgold
  • 96 Home Plate Inc., 7807 Nashville St., Ringgold
  • 96 Roller Coaster Skateworld, 2076 Lafayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade

  • 96 Wildwood Lifestyle Center & Hospital, 435 Lifestyle Ln P.O. Box 129, Wildwood
  • 94 Wildwood Lifestyle Center Dorm Cafeteria, 435 Lifestyle Ln P.O. Box 129, Wildwood

Murray

  • 100 Bagley Middle School, 4600 Highway 225, N Chatsworth
  • 100 Coker Elementary, 1733 Leonard Bridge Rd, Chatsworth
  • 92 Fiesta Mexicana, 1422 Green Rd., Chatsworth
  • 100 Murray Co. High School, 1001 Green Rd., Chatsworth
  • 100 Pleasant Valley Innovative, 273 Harris St., Chatsworth
  • 100 Springplace Elementary School, 2795 Leonard Bridge Rd., Chatsworth

Walker

  • 92 Hardee’s, 12876 N HWY 27, Chickamauga
  • 87 NHC Healthcare Rossville, 1425 McFarland Ave., Rossville
  • 82 Snack Shack, 923 Schmitt Rd., Rossville
  • Sonic Drive In Lafayette, 313 N Main St., Lafayette

Whitfield

  • 93 Big John’s Express, 1806 S Dixie Hwy STA A, Dalton
  • 97 Bruster’s Ice Cream, 1307 Dug Gap Rd.,Dalton
  • 79 Emperor of China, 1233 Glenwood Ave., Dalton
  • 91 McDonald’s #6709, 1210 Glenwood Ave., Dalton
  • 98 Starbucks @ Kroger #458, 1365 W Walnut Ave., Dalton
  • 96 The Local Restaurant, 3001 E Walnut Ave STE B, Dalton
  • 85 Waffle House #1128, 2505 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
  • Wendy’s, 2600 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dalton
