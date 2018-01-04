3 vehicle crash on I-75 in McMinn County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 vehicle crash on I-75 in McMinn County

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Emergency crews are responding to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 north at mile marker 42 in McMinn County.
That's at the Riceville exit. 
The left lane is partially blocked, so expect delays.
Injuries are being reported. 
 

