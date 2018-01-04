South Carolina lands second BMW training center in South - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

South Carolina lands second BMW training center in South

GREER, S.C. (AP) - BMW of North America plans to open its second training center in the South by the end of this year.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that the company's head of U.S. corporate communications, Kenn Sparks, said Wednesday that the $12 million BMW Southern Regional Training Center will be located in Spartanburg County. According to plans filed with the county's planning department, it will be built near the company's manufacturing plant.

Sparks says the new center is part of BMW Group University, and will train technicians, service personnel and client advisers.

The other training facility is located near Atlanta.

