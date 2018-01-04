Blind drawing Thursday could determine legislative winner in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House is set to be decided by chance. That's after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.



Virginia elections officials will conduct a blind drawing Thursday morning to determine the winner of the 94th House District contest. The candidates are incumbent Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds.



The drawing will be the latest dramatic twist in a November election that saw Democrats wipe out a 66-34 advantage held by Republicans in the House. But an ultimate resolution could still be far away. The loser could push for a second recount or ask the House to step in and pick a winner.

