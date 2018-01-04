Colorado man made descent from star student to deputy killer

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore
Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industryMore
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherMore
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore
