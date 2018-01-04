Bitterly cold through Saturday, but warming next week

Good Thursday. A word you will hear quite a bit today is "Bombogenesis". When it has the word "bomb" in it you know it's serious, and this is. It is basically a rapidly strengthening storm system that is characterized by plunging pressure readings which creates hurricane force wind gusts along with heavy snow. Blizzard conditions will occur through Friday for much of the northeast.

Locally, this system will be characterized by cold and wind chill. Temperatures are in the upper 10s and low 20s this morning, but winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph are making it feel like it is in the low 10s all day. We will struggle to get out of the 20s in most spots. In Chattanooga, we will get up to only 31.

Friday will start dangerously cold in the low 10s. Friday afternoon will be sunny and cold with highs struggling to reach 32.

Saturday will be about the same. We will start at 17 in the morning and climb to 35 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be a bit warmer in the afternoon climbing to 41. Clouds will build in during the afternoon as a front moves through.

That front will bring in some mixed precipitation overnight into Monday early morning as temps drop into the low 30s. As we move through the morning it will switch over to light rain showers only. Temps will climb into the mid-40s during the afternoon.

The rest of next week will be much warmer than this week. Tuesday through Friday we will see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

