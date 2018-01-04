No Powerball winner Wednesday; Jackpot now at $550 million - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

No Powerball winner Wednesday; Jackpot now at $550 million

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The Powerball jackpot is now at $550 million.
No winning numbers were drawn Wednesday night. 

The numbers are 2-18-37-39-42-12

The next drawing will be Saturday. 

Friday is the next drawing for Mega Millions, which is estimated to be $418 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions combined makes this weekend drawings worth nearly $1 billion and the second-largest jackpot in history and only the second time Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots larger than $300 million at the same time.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.