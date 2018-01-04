No Powerball winner Wednesday; Jackpot now at $550 million

The Powerball jackpot is now at $550 million.

No winning numbers were drawn Wednesday night.

The numbers are 2-18-37-39-42-12

The next drawing will be Saturday.

Friday is the next drawing for Mega Millions, which is estimated to be $418 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions combined makes this weekend drawings worth nearly $1 billion and the second-largest jackpot in history and only the second time Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots larger than $300 million at the same time.