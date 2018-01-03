Water main break on Broad Street may affect some customers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Water main break on Broad Street may affect some customers

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee American Water (TAW) crews will be working overnight to fix a water main break in downtown Chattanooga.

The break happened in the 1200 block of Broad Street.

A spokesperson for TAW confirms the 8" break and says only a few customers are expected to be affected.

The spokesperson says it's unclear if one or two lanes going towards the downtown area will be impacted.

Repair crews will begin working on the break as soon as they finish repairs to another water main break on Hixson Pike.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Large water main break closes portion of Hixson Pike

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

