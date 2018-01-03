House fire in Brainerd leaves family of four homeless - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

House fire in Brainerd leaves family of four homeless

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Battalion Chief Don Bowman. Photo by Battalion Chief Don Bowman.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A fire in Brainerd Wednesday night left a mother and her three sons homeless.

The fire happened at a home in the 5000 block of Carolyn Lane around 8:15 p.m.

Chattanooga fire spokesman Bruce Garner says the mother and her three adult sons were inside the home when the fire started.

All four residents made it out of the home without being injured.

Garner says it took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the family, due to the extensive damage.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.