Intel says it's fixing security vulnerability in its chips

By Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Intel says it's working to patch a security vulnerability in its products but says the average computer user won't experience significant slowdowns as the problem is fixed.

The chipmaker released a statement Wednesday after a report by British technology site The Register caused Intel's stock to fall.

Intel says the problem isn't limited to its products, despite The Register pinning it on Intel's chips. Intel says it's working with other tech companies to address it.

Intel says it's been responding to new research showing software methods that could be exploited to improperly gather sensitive data from computing devices. Intel says the exploits don't have the potential to corrupt, modify or delete data.

The company says it was planning to disclose the issue next week when fixes will be available.

