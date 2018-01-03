UPDATE: Ringgold house fire under investigation

Catoosa County firefighters and the Tri-Community Fire Department responded to a large house fire in Ringgold Wednesday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. at a home on Briarwood Drive.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, the Tri-Community Fire Department was called to the scene for mutual aid at 7:34 p.m.

Our crew at the scene says the fire caused a significant amount of damage to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.