BCSO criminal investigations captain planning run for sheriff following resignation

Photo of Capt. Brian Quinn courtesy of the BCSO.

Photo of Capt. Steve Lawson courtesy of the BCSO.

The criminal investigations captain resigned from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Captain Steve Lawson said in his resignation letter that he can "no longer respect or believe in the person I work for."

Sheriff Eric Watson faces 12 felony counts of having or using forged auto titles in connection with his side business as a used-car salesman.

Lawson and the county election commission tell Channel 3, Lawson picked up papers to run for sheriff of Bradley County.

Lawson's resignation letter was submitted on January 3 and effective immediately.

The Sheriff's Office announced that Brian Quinn will replace Lawson as the captain of the criminal investigations division.

Here is Steve Lawson's full letter of resignation:

Here is the release from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office regarding Lawson's replacement:

