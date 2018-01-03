UPDATE: Cold weather impacting repairs to water main break on Hi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Cold weather impacting repairs to water main break on Hixson Pike

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Updated By Ken Nicholson
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee American Water (TAW) crews hope to have a large water main break on Hixson Pike repaired shortly after midnight.

The break is in the 3400 block of Hixson Pike near Lupton Drive.

A spokesperson for Tennessee American Water said the cold weather is holding up progress, keeping crews from paving the affected area.

As a result, both southbound lanes of Hixson Pike are closed.

Some customers may experience low water pressure or have no water at all. The spokesperson says customers who experience air or discolored water after the water is back on should run cold water from a faucet until it is clear.

Once crews are finished with this break, they will begin repairs to the water main break on Broad Street.

