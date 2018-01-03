Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherMore
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsMore
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaMore
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More
Some schools have closed for the day or will delay the start of classes.More
The Hamilton County Medical Examiner is working to determine the child's cause of death.More
With flu cases on the rise, Hamilton County school officials are taking precautions before students return.More
Both southbound lanes of Hixson Pike are closed near Lupton Drive.More
Amazon may make a bigger move into physical stores this year, according to one analyst.More
Residents in a Cleveland neighborhood say a car crashed in their neighborhood damaging several mailboxes.More
Our crew at the scene says the fire caused a significant amount of damage to the home on Briarwood Drive.More
Pipes burst at both South Pittsburgh Elementary and Monteagle Elementary.More
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.More
There are 16 new laws going into place in Tennessee on January 1, 2018.More
