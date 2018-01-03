Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. AP photo Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. AP photo

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported.

New Castle Police Department Sgt. Arthur Mendoza says a call came in around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua (CHAP'-uh-kwah), a little over an hour north of New York City.

He says the fire was out around 3:15 p.m., but firefighters are still on the scene.

There was no information on cause, or who was home at the time.

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

