Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Fireworks, prayers as revelers around the world welcome 2018

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

California pot shops ring in 2018, ring up first legal sales

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

In auto industry home, Michigan tries to accommodate bikes

The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds

NYC to install hundreds of barriers to protect pedestrians

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Trump throws full US support behind protesters in Iran

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Trump throws full US support behind protesters in Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Amtrak: 3 cars on Silver Meteor train from Miami to New York derail in Savannah, Georgia; none of the crew or 311 passengers reported injured.

3 cars on Amtrak train with 311 passengers derail, none hurt

Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex housing Somali refugees have urged a federal judge to include prospective jurors from rural western Kansas because they are more likely to have voted for President Donald Trump.

Defense wants Trump voters in jury pool for Kansas bomb case

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Name to be drawn from a bowl to determine election winner

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize.

Federal prosecutors who brought corruption allegations against a retired Honolulu police chief and his deputy city prosecutor wife now accuse one of the couple's alleged victims of lying to a grand jury.

A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female legislative aide.

Complaint against Kentucky speaker going to bipartisan panel

A 25-year-old Los Angeles has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a Kansas charge that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

Faces of war: IDs sought for men in soldier's long-forgotten WWII sketchbook.

Faces of war: Who are the men in soldier's WWII sketches?

A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm bringing, snow, cold

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported.

New Castle Police Department Sgt. Arthur Mendoza says a call came in around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua (CHAP'-uh-kwah), a little over an hour north of New York City.

He says the fire was out around 3:15 p.m., but firefighters are still on the scene.

There was no information on cause, or who was home at the time.

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.

