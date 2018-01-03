Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department over Russia probe

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Officials: Deadly NYC fire lit by child playing with stove

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Fireworks, prayers as revelers around the world welcome 2018

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Mariah Carey makes it through Times Square set unscathed

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

California pot shops ring in 2018, ring up first legal sales

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

In auto industry home, Michigan tries to accommodate bikes

The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds

NYC to install hundreds of barriers to protect pedestrians

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Trump throws full US support behind protesters in Iran

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Trump throws full US support behind protesters in Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Amtrak: 3 cars on Silver Meteor train from Miami to New York derail in Savannah, Georgia; none of the crew or 311 passengers reported injured.

3 cars on Amtrak train with 311 passengers derail, none hurt

Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex housing Somali refugees have urged a federal judge to include prospective jurors from rural western Kansas because they are more likely to have voted for President Donald Trump.

Defense wants Trump voters in jury pool for Kansas bomb case

A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.

Name to be drawn from a bowl to determine election winner

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize.

Federal prosecutors who brought corruption allegations against a retired Honolulu police chief and his deputy city prosecutor wife now accuse one of the couple's alleged victims of lying to a grand jury.

APNewsBreak: New charges brought in Honolulu corruption case

A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female legislative aide.

Complaint against Kentucky speaker going to bipartisan panel

A 25-year-old Los Angeles has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a Kansas charge that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

Faces of war: IDs sought for men in soldier's long-forgotten WWII sketchbook.

Faces of war: Who are the men in soldier's WWII sketches?

A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.

A huge swath of the US is hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice, high winds and brutal cold.

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm bringing, snow, cold

By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

Manafort's lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment.

