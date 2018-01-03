Vols' Rashaan Gaulden declares or NFL Draft - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vols' Rashaan Gaulden declares or NFL Draft

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Tennessee defensive back Rashaan Gaulden declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday via his Twitter account. 

The news comes one week after Vols' running back John Kelly announced he also would forego his senior season to enter the draft.

Gaulden was Tennessee's fifth-leading tackler with 65 stops. Gaulden alsoadded 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five pass break-ups.

