Vols' Rashaan Gaulden declares or NFL Draft

Tennessee defensive back Rashaan Gaulden declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday via his Twitter account.More
Tennessee defensive back Rashaan Gaulden declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday via his Twitter account.More
Sophomore Lamonte Turner scored a career-high 25 points, but the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers lost to Auburn, 94-84, Tuesday in UT's SEC home opener at Thompson-Boling Arena.More
Sophomore Lamonte Turner scored a career-high 25 points, but the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers lost to Auburn, 94-84, Tuesday in UT's SEC home opener at Thompson-Boling Arena.More