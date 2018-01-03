3OYS: Speeding drivers cause neighborhood damage

Residents in Cleveland are begging for help to keep speeding drivers off their street.

They said drivers continue to knock down mailboxes and leave them with mounting bills. They contacted 3 On Your Side for answers.

Monday, after neighbors said a car crashed in their neighborhood, many homeowners were left with damaged mailboxes. It happened on Julian Drive NE. Neighbors said it's not the first time something like that has happened, and they are pushing for a change.

"It's been a real bad problem," neighbor Gary Harris urged.

Neighbors said drivers speed down their street all the time, often knocking over mailboxes that homeowners have to pay to replace on their own.

"I've replaced three, but I’ve also had mine dinged and my post bent,” neighbor Desiree Abraham explained.

"I have replaced five mailboxes," Harris said. "This will be number five right here."

Abraham has lived on the street for 55 years. She said over time the speeding continues to get worse.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, there were nine wrecks on the street between January 1, 2, 17 and January 1, 2018.

"I just hate to see destruction like this when people are flying through the neighborhood,” Abraham urged. “Especially when we have elderly residents; we have children."

Neighbors are urging city leaders to put in speed bumps or a four-way stop instead of the two-way stop that's there now.

"It would help," Abraham said. "It would not impede traffic, it would just slow down traffic, and that's what we're asking for. I just think there's not been a priority for this and there really needs to be."

Transportation project manager David Sheely tells Channel 3 that four-way stops are not a good solution, but there are other ways to calm traffic.

Before starting a project, the department has to conduct what they call a traffic calming study, which takes roughly two weeks.

"It looks at three criteria: it looks at accident history, it looks at traffic volume and it looks at traffic speed," explained Sheely. "So, you look at each one of those criteria, based off of those criteria you get points. It's a point weighted system."

Neighbors reached out to Channel 3, and we took their concerns to city leaders. They tell me a study has not been done at the intersection in at least the past three years, but they plan to start one.

Sheely said the speed bumps neighbors are hoping for may not be the answer.

"Speed tables, you can do traffic circles. A lot of times what we're seeing in neighborhoods, you can do mini-traffic circles," Sheely said are few alternative examples.

However, he said until a study is done, they won’t know which solution would help.

Neighbors said they just hope their intersection will qualify for a change.

"I'm hoping the city will do something in this area to help us," Harris said.

"We want this safe,” Abraham agreed, “Cleveland is a great place to live. We want this safe."

Neighbors said they also have a problem with commercial vehicles speeding down the street after getting rerouted around traffic.

Sheely said the transportation department will start collecting data Wednesday to see if the intersection qualifies for that traffic calming solution.