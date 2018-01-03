Powerball jackpot now $460M for nation's 10th largest prize - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Powerball jackpot now $460M for nation's 10th largest prize

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Powerball tickets being purchased. AP photo Powerball tickets being purchased. AP photo

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize.

Players have until Wednesday night to spend $2 for a chance at the big prize, awarded to anyone matching five white balls drawn from one drum and a red Powerball drawn from another. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

It's the biggest Powerball jackpot since a $758.7 million prize won last August.

The $460 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be $291 million, which would be trimmed further by taxes.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game now offers a grand prize of $418 million. The next drawing for that game is Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.